What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About General Mills (GIS) Q4 Earnings

The upcoming report from General Mills (GIS) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.82 per share, indicating an increase of 10.8% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $4.6 billion, representing an increase of 1% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 1.5% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some General Mills metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Sales- North America Foodservice' should arrive at $581.13 million. The estimate suggests a change of +0.3% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales- International' will reach $840.10 million. The estimate suggests a change of +13.7% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales- North America Pet' at $717.24 million. The estimate suggests a change of +6.2% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Net Sales- North America Retail' to come in at $2.49 billion. The estimate points to a change of -2.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Operating Profit- North America Retail' reaching $501.90 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $473.80 million.

Analysts forecast 'Operating Profit- International' to reach $39.51 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $33.70 million in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Operating Profit- North America Pet' will reach $144.19 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $140.10 million in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Operating Profit- North America Foodservice' will likely reach $78.16 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $83.10 million in the same quarter last year.

Shares of General Mills have demonstrated returns of +4.5% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.4% change. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), GIS is expected to lag the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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