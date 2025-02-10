What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About GE HealthCare (GEHC) Q4 Earnings

Wall Street analysts expect GE HealthCare Technologies (GEHC) to post quarterly earnings of $1.26 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 6.8%. Revenues are expected to be $5.33 billion, up 2.4% from the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 0.6% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some GE HealthCare metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Imaging' stands at $2.42 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -14.5% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Ultrasound' should come in at $1.41 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +49.4% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Other' will reach $11.24 million. The estimate points to a change of -19.7% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- PDx' will reach $631.89 million. The estimate points to a change of +6.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- PCS' at $863.16 million. The estimate suggests a change of +4.4% year over year.



Over the past month, GE HealthCare shares have recorded returns of +3.4% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), GEHC will likely underperform the overall market in the upcoming period.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

