What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About GE HealthCare (GEHC) Q2 Earnings

In its upcoming report, GE HealthCare Technologies (GEHC) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.04 per share, reflecting a decline of 1.9% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $5.27 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 5.3%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain GE HealthCare metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Imaging' will reach $2.34 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +6.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- AVS (Advanced Visualization Solutions)' reaching $1.35 billion. The estimate points to a change of +4.7% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Other' will reach $12.94 million. The estimate indicates a change of +115.7% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- PDx (Pharmaceutical Diagnostics)' of $802.08 million. The estimate points to a change of +10% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- PCS (Patient Care Solutions)' to reach $760.31 million. The estimate suggests a change of -2.3% year over year.

Shares of GE HealthCare have experienced a change of -6% in the past month compared to the +1.7% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), GEHC is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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