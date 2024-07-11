What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Fulton Financial (FULT) Q2 Earnings

Wall Street analysts forecast that Fulton Financial (FULT) will report quarterly earnings of $0.25 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 46.8%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $301.7 million, exhibiting an increase of 8.6% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 0.6% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Fulton Financial metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus estimate for 'Efficiency Ratio' stands at 63.9%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 60.1% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Interest Margin' will reach 3.4%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 3.4% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Average Balance - Total interest earning assets' of $27.94 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $25.63 billion in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Total Non-Interest Income' should come in at $61.31 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $60.59 million.

Analysts forecast 'Net Interest Income (FTE)' to reach $240.08 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $217.26 million.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Non-Interest Income- Other' reaching $5.07 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $4.11 million.

Analysts expect 'Wealth management' to come in at $20.32 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $18.68 million in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Non-Interest Income- Total consumer banking' should arrive at $12.18 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $11.72 million.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Non-Interest Income- Total commercial banking' at $19.84 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $23.15 million in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Interest Income' will reach $238.34 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $212.85 million.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Non-Interest Income- Commercial banking- Other commercial banking' will likely reach $3.20 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $3.52 million.

Analysts predict that the 'Non-Interest Income- Commercial banking- Cash management' will reach $6.65 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $5.84 million.



View all Key Company Metrics for Fulton Financial here>>>



Shares of Fulton Financial have demonstrated returns of +4.4% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.1% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), FULT is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.