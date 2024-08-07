What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Frontier Group (ULCC) Q2 Earnings

Wall Street analysts forecast that Frontier Group Holdings (ULCC) will report quarterly earnings of $0.11 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 64.5%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $1.03 billion, exhibiting an increase of 6.4% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 50.7% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Frontier Group metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Operating revenues- Passenger' reaching $1.02 billion. The estimate points to a change of +7.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Available seat miles (ASMs)' should arrive at 10,510.31 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 9.34 billion in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue passenger miles (RPMs)' of 8,586.91 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 7.96 billion.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Load factor' will likely reach 81.7%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 85.3%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Total revenue per ASM (RASM)' should come in at 9.79 cents. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 10.35 cents.

Analysts predict that the 'Adjusted CASM' will reach 9.54 cents. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 9.51 cents in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Adjusted CASM + net interest' at 9.43 cents. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 9.41 cents in the same quarter of the previous year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Frontier Group here>>>



Shares of Frontier Group have experienced a change of -24.8% in the past month compared to the -5.9% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), ULCC is expected to underperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (ULCC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.