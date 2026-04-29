What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Fortive (FTV) Q1 Earnings

Analysts on Wall Street project that Fortive (FTV) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.64 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 24.7% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $1.03 billion, declining 29.9% from the same quarter last year.

The current level reflects an upward revision of 0.3% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Fortive metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Sales- Advanced Healthcare Solutions' should arrive at $312.92 million. The estimate suggests a change of +3.6% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Sales- Intelligent Operating Solutions' of $728.82 million. The estimate suggests a change of +8.6% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Operating Profit- Intelligent Operating Solutions' will reach $189.56 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $173.70 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Operating Profit- Advanced Healthcare Solutions' will reach $22.91 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $26.30 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Adjusted Operating Profit (Non-GAAP)- Advanced Healthcare Solutions' reaching $71.41 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $70.90 million in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Adjusted Operating Profit (Non-GAAP)- Intelligent Operating Solutions' will reach $245.93 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $223.70 million.

Over the past month, shares of Fortive have returned +11.7% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +12.2% change. Currently, FTV carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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