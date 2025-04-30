What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Ford Motor (F) Q1 Earnings

In its upcoming report, Ford Motor Company (F) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post break-even quarterly earnings per share, reflecting a decline of 100% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $35.48 billion, representing a year-over-year decrease of 11.1%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 8.7% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Ford Motor metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Company excluding Ford Credit' will reach $34.72 billion. The estimate points to a change of -13% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Ford Credit' will likely reach $3.05 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +5.2% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- External Revenues- Ford Blue' stands at $18.21 billion. The estimate points to a change of -16.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Ford Pro' to reach $16.41 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -8.8% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- External Revenues- Ford Model e' at $809.82 million. The estimate points to a change of +604.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Wholesale Units - Ford Blue' will reach 560.82 thousand. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 626 thousand in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Wholesale Units - Ford Pro' of 354.08 thousand. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 409 thousand in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Wholesale Units - Ford Model e' to come in at 29.38 thousand. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 10 thousand.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Adjusted EBIT- Ford Credit' should arrive at $338.24 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $326 million.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Adjusted EBIT- Ford Blue' will reach $239.79 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $905 million in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Adjusted EBIT- Ford Pro' should come in at $1.64 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $3.01 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.



Over the past month, Ford Motor shares have recorded returns of +2.1% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.2% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), F will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.

Ford Motor Company (F) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

