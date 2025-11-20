What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Fluence Energy (FLNC) Q4 Earnings

The upcoming report from Fluence Energy, Inc. (FLNC) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.13 per share, indicating a decline of 61.8% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $1.39 billion, representing an increase of 13% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 3% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Fluence Energy metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue from energy storage products and solutions' will reach $1.37 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +13.9%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue from services' of $22.42 million. The estimate suggests a change of -0.5% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Energy Storage Products and Solutions - Deployed' should arrive at 7796 megawatts. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 5000 megawatts.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Digital Contracts - Asset under Management' will reach 27800 megawatts. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 18300 megawatts.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Service Contracts - Asset under Management' at 6622 megawatts. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 4300 megawatts in the same quarter last year.

Over the past month, shares of Fluence Energy have returned +10.5% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.3% change. Currently, FLNC carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.

