What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Fiverr (FVRR) Q3 Earnings

Wall Street analysts expect Fiverr International (FVRR) to post quarterly earnings of $0.62 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 12.7%. Revenues are expected to be $96.37 million, up 4.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Fiverr metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts expect 'Take Rate' to come in at 33.8%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 31.3%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Active buyers' at 3.73 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 4.16 million.

Analysts forecast 'Spend per buyer' to reach $297.72. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $271.



Shares of Fiverr have demonstrated returns of -14.1% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), FVRR is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

Fiverr International (FVRR)

