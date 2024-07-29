What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Fiverr (FVRR) Q2 Earnings

Analysts on Wall Street project that Fiverr International (FVRR) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.58 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 18.4% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $94.69 million, increasing 5.9% from the same quarter last year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Fiverr metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Take Rate' reaching 32.5%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 30.7%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Active buyers' will reach 3.98 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 4.22 million in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Spend per buyer' will reach $287.56. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $265 in the same quarter of the previous year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Fiverr here>>>



Shares of Fiverr have experienced a change of -3% in the past month compared to the -0.2% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), FVRR is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Free Report – 3 Stocks Sneaking Into Hydrogen Energy

Demand for clean hydrogen energy is projected to reach $500 billion by 2030 and grow 5-FOLD by 2050. No guarantees, but three companies are quietly getting the jump on their competition.

Zacks Investment Research is temporarily offering an urgent Special Report naming and explaining these emerging powerhouses primed to boom. Click below for Hydrogen Energy: 3 Industrial Giants to Ride the Next Renewable Energy Wave.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Fiverr International (FVRR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.