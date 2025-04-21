What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About First American Financial (FAF) Q1 Earnings

Wall Street analysts forecast that First American Financial (FAF) will report quarterly earnings of $0.65 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 44.4%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $1.53 billion, exhibiting an increase of 7.6% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 1.3% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific First American Financial metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Net investment income' stands at $140.62 million. The estimate suggests a change of +10% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Agent premiums' will reach $632.57 million. The estimate indicates a change of +12.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Direct premiums and escrow fees' to come in at $569.29 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +13.7%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Information and other' should arrive at $243.05 million. The estimate suggests a change of +9% year over year.



Over the past month, First American Financial shares have recorded returns of -8.7% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -5.6% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), FAF will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

First American Financial Corporation (FAF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

