What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Q3 Earnings

Wall Street analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) will report quarterly earnings of $0.82 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 10.9%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $2.16 billion, exhibiting an increase of 0.1% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 0.2% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Fifth Third Bancorp metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Book value per share' of $26.16. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $21.19 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Efficiency Ratio (FTE)' to come in at 56.9%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 55% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Tangible book value per share (including AOCI)' to reach $18.83. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $13.76.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Average balance - Total interest-earning assets' will reach $195.00 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $192.22 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Return on average common equity' will reach 12.7%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 16.3% in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'CET1 Capital Ratio' stands at 10.6%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 9.8%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Leverage Ratio' reaching 9.1%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 8.9% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Tier 1 risk-based Capital Ratio' will likely reach 11.9%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 11.1%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Tangible common equity (including AOCI)' at 6.0%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 4.5% in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total nonaccrual portfolio loans and leases' will reach $662.35 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $570 million in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total risk-based Capital Ratio' should arrive at 14.0%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 13.1% in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Total Noninterest Income' should come in at $735.27 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $715 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp have experienced a change of +4.6% in the past month compared to the +4.3% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), FITB is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)

