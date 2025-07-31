What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Fidelity National (FIS) Q2 Earnings

The upcoming report from Fidelity National Information Services (FIS) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.36 per share, indicating no change from the year-ago quarter. Analysts forecast revenues of $2.58 billion, representing an increase of 3.5% year over year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Fidelity National metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Banking Solutions' should arrive at $1.78 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +3.8% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Corporate and Other' reaching $36.77 million. The estimate suggests a change of -35.5% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Capital Market Solutions' will reach $767.17 million. The estimate points to a change of +6.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Adjusted EBITDA- Banking Solutions' to reach $772.54 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $765.00 million.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Adjusted EBITDA- Capital Market Solutions' will reach $385.14 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $367.00 million.

Fidelity National shares have witnessed a change of -0.8% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.7% move. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), FIS is expected outperform the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

One Big Gain, Every Trading Day

To help you take full advantage of this market, you’re invited to access every stock recommendation in all our private portfolios - for just $1.

Zacks private portfolio services that closed 256 double and triple-digit winners in 2024 alone. That’s about one big gain every day the market was open. Of course, not all our picks are winners, but members have seen recent gains as high as +627% +1,340%, and +1,708%.

Imagine how much you could profit with a steady stream of real-time picks from all our services that cover a number of strategies to suit a variety of investing and trading styles.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (FIS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.