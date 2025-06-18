What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About FedEx (FDX) Q4 Earnings

Wall Street analysts expect FedEx (FDX) to post quarterly earnings of $5.94 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 9.8%. Revenues are expected to be $21.7 billion, down 1.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 1.3% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific FedEx metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- FedEx Freight segment' stands at $2.28 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -1.3% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Federal Express segment' will reach $18.45 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +77.1% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Other and eliminations' will reach $928.54 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +11.5%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- FedEx Express- Freight- Total freight revenue' at $1.37 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -16.7% year over year.

Analysts expect 'FedEx Express - Package - Average daily package volume - Total international export ADV' to come in at 1.08 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 1.06 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'FedEx Freight - Weight per shipment - Composite weight per shipment' will reach 922.71 thousand. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 939 thousand.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'FedEx Express - Package - Average daily package volume - Total ADV' will likely reach 16.19 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 5.36 million.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'FedEx Express - Freight - Average daily freight pounds - U.S.' of 2.32 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 5.55 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'FedEx Express - Package - Average daily package volume - International domestic' to reach 1.87 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 1.72 million.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'FedEx Express - Package - Average daily package volume - U.S. deferred' reaching 1.02 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 978 thousand in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'FedEx Express - Freight - Average daily freight pounds - International economy' should come in at 11.4 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 10.03 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'FedEx Express - Package - Revenue per package - International export composite' should arrive at $48.60. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $52.08 in the same quarter of the previous year.



View all Key Company Metrics for FedEx here>>>



Shares of FedEx have experienced a change of +0.6% in the past month compared to the +0.6% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), FDX is expected to underperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the coming year. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +112%, +171%, +209% and +232%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

FedEx Corporation (FDX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.