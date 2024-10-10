What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About FB Financial (FBK) Q3 Earnings

The upcoming report from FB Financial (FBK) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.82 per share, indicating an increase of 15.5% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $127.44 million, representing an increase of 17% year over year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 0.2% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some FB Financial metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Efficiency Ratio' will reach 59.7%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 76.2%.

Analysts expect 'Net Interest Margin' to come in at 3.5%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 3.4%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Average Earning Assets' should arrive at $11.67 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $11.81 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Mortgage banking income' at $12.46 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $12 million in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Total Noninterest income' stands at $24.14 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $8.04 million.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis)' reaching $104.64 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $101.76 million in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Interest Income' should come in at $103.01 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $100.93 million.

Analysts forecast 'Investment services and trust income' to reach $3.32 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $3.07 million in the same quarter last year.



View all Key Company Metrics for FB Financial here>>>



Over the past month, FB Financial shares have recorded returns of +2.7% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.9% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), FBK will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

FB Financial Corporation (FBK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.