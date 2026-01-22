What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About F5 (FFIV) Q1 Earnings

Analysts on Wall Street project that F5 Networks (FFIV) will announce quarterly earnings of $3.64 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 5.2% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $759.97 million, declining 0.9% from the same quarter last year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 0.7% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some F5 metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts predict that the 'Net revenues- Services' will reach $401.32 million. The estimate suggests a change of +0.8% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net revenues- Products' of $358.66 million. The estimate indicates a change of -2.7% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Net product revenues- Software' to reach $198.17 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -5.1%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net product revenues- Systems' will likely reach $164.60 million. The estimate points to a change of +3.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the past month, shares of F5 have returned -0.3% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.7% change. Currently, FFIV carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), suggesting that it may outperform. the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

