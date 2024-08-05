What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Expedia (EXPE) Q2 Earnings

Wall Street analysts expect Expedia (EXPE) to post quarterly earnings of $3.17 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 9.7%. Revenues are expected to be $3.54 billion, up 5.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 0.7% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Expedia metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- B2B' of $989.09 million. The estimate indicates a change of +14.9% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- B2C' at $2.50 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3.5%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue by Service Type- Lodging' should come in at $2.85 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +5.7%.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue by Service Type- Air' stands at $118.74 million. The estimate points to a change of +7% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue by Service Type- Advertising and media' to reach $241.20 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +20%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue by Service Type- Other' reaching $324.08 million. The estimate indicates a change of -6.9% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- International' should arrive at $1.31 billion. The estimate points to a change of +10.4% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- United States' will reach $2.22 billion. The estimate points to a change of +2.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Gross bookings - Total' to come in at $28.68 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $27.32 billion in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Gross bookings - Agency' will reach $12.26 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $12.37 billion.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Gross bookings - Merchant' will reach $16.40 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $14.95 billion.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Adjusted EBITDA- B2C' will likely reach $643.93 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $653 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



Expedia shares have witnessed a change of -6.6% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.9% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), EXPE is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.

