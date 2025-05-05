What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Expedia (EXPE) Q1 Earnings

Analysts on Wall Street project that Expedia (EXPE) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.42 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 100% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $3.03 billion, increasing 4.8% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 4.9% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Expedia metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- B2B' will reach $924.59 million. The estimate points to a change of +11% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue by Service Type- Lodging' will reach $2.36 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +6.1%.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Trivago' to come in at $74.76 million. The estimate indicates a change of +6.8% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue by Service Type- Air' of $114.41 million. The estimate suggests a change of -0.5% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Advertising, Media and other' will reach $277.37 million. The estimate points to a change of +12.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- International' should arrive at $1.22 billion. The estimate points to a change of +11.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- United States' at $1.85 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3.3%.

Analysts forecast 'Gross bookings - Total' to reach $31.85 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $30.16 billion.

The consensus estimate for 'Stayed room nights/ Booked room nights' stands at 106. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 101.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Stayed Room Night /Booked room nights Growth' should come in at 8.1%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 7% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Gross bookings - Merchant' reaching $18.83 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $16.86 billion.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Gross bookings - Agency' will likely reach $13.81 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $13.30 billion.



Over the past month, shares of Expedia have returned +14.1% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.4% change. Currently, EXPE carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Expedia Group, Inc. (EXPE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.