What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Equinix (EQIX) Q4 Earnings

In its upcoming report, Equinix (EQIX) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $9.07 per share, reflecting an increase of 14.5% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $2.47 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 9.2%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 2.7% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Equinix metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Non-recurring revenues' will reach $184.81 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +8.7%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Recurring revenues' will likely reach $2.28 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +9%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Recurring revenues- Managed infrastructure' should arrive at $119.09 million. The estimate points to a change of +3.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Recurring revenues- Colocation' of $1.69 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +8.9%.

The consensus estimate for 'Geographic Revenues- Americas' stands at $1.11 billion. The estimate points to a change of +11% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Geographic Revenues- Europe- Recurring- Managed infrastructure' will reach $38.68 million. The estimate indicates a change of +13.8% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Geographic Revenues- EMEA' will reach $819.56 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +5.6%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Geographic Revenues- Americas- Recurring- Other' reaching $5.06 million. The estimate suggests a change of -27.7% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'EMEA - Cabinet Equivalent Capacity' to reach 139,883 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 138,200 .

Analysts expect 'Americas - Quarter End Utilization' to come in at 80.9%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 81.0%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Americas - Cabinet Equivalent Capacity' at 154,467 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 144,100 .

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Asia-Pacific - Cabinet Billing' should come in at 68,687 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 66,600 in the same quarter last year.

Over the past month, shares of Equinix have returned +3.3% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.5% change. Currently, EQIX carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), suggesting that it may outperform. the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

