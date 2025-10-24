What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Equinix (EQIX) Q3 Earnings

In its upcoming report, Equinix (EQIX) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $9.26 per share, reflecting an increase of 2.3% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $2.32 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 5.6%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Equinix metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Non-recurring revenues' will reach $126.04 million. The estimate indicates a change of -11.2% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Recurring revenues' stands at $2.20 billion. The estimate points to a change of +6.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Recurring revenues- Managed infrastructure' reaching $119.73 million. The estimate suggests a change of +1.5% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Recurring revenues- Colocation' will likely reach $1.61 billion. The estimate points to a change of +6.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Geographic Revenues- Asia-Pacific' will reach $511.76 million. The estimate indicates a change of +2.4% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Geographic Revenues- Americas' to come in at $1.02 billion. The estimate points to a change of +6.9% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Geographic Revenues- EMEA' should come in at $788.31 million. The estimate suggests a change of +6.1% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Geographic Revenues- Europe- Recurring- Other' should arrive at $26.61 million. The estimate indicates a change of +2.3% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'EMEA - Cabinet Equivalent Capacity' to reach 138,800 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 136,900 .

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Asia-Pacific - Cabinet Equivalent Capacity' of 90,875 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 88,200 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Worldwide - Cabinet Equivalent Capacity' will reach 379,842 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 369,400 .

The average prediction of analysts places 'Americas - Quarter End Utilization' at 81.0%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 80.0%.

Shares of Equinix have demonstrated returns of +6.3% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.3% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), EQIX is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

Equinix, Inc. (EQIX)

