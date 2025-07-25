What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Equinix (EQIX) Q2 Earnings

In its upcoming report, Equinix (EQIX) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $9.19 per share, reflecting a decline of 0.3% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $2.26 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 4.5%.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 0.4% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Equinix metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Non-recurring revenues' to come in at $122.85 million. The estimate indicates a change of -9% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Recurring revenues' will likely reach $2.13 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +5.3% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Recurring revenues- Managed infrastructure' will reach $117.36 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +1.2%.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Recurring revenues- Colocation' stands at $1.57 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +4.6% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Geographic Revenues- Asia-Pacific' should arrive at $499.59 million. The estimate suggests a change of +5.8% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Geographic Revenues- Americas' reaching $1.00 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +3.9% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Geographic Revenues- EMEA' of $752.69 million. The estimate points to a change of +4.4% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Geographic Revenues- Europe- Recurring- Other' will reach $25.85 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +7.7%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'EMEA - Cabinet Equivalent Capacity' at 139,013 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 134,100 .

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Asia-Pacific - Cabinet Equivalent Capacity' should come in at 90,138 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 80,500 .

Analysts predict that the 'EMEA - Weighted average price per cabinet (MRR per cabinet)' will reach $2216.59 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $1890.00 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Asia-Pacific - Weighted average price per cabinet (MRR per cabinet)' to reach $2214.71 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $2108.00 in the same quarter last year.

Shares of Equinix have experienced a change of +5.9% in the past month compared to the +4.6% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), EQIX is expected to underperform the overall market in the near future.

