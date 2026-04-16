What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Equifax (EFX) Q1 Earnings

In its upcoming report, Equifax (EFX) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.69 per share, reflecting an increase of 10.5% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $1.61 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 11.8%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 0.1% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Equifax metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Operating revenue- Workforce Solutions' should come in at $676.52 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +9.4%.

The consensus estimate for 'Operating revenue- Workforce Solutions- Employer Services' stands at $116.07 million. The estimate suggests a change of -0.3% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Operating revenue- Workforce Solutions- Verification Services' will likely reach $560.22 million. The estimate indicates a change of +11.6% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Operating revenue- U.S. Information Solutions- Financial Marketing Services' will reach $53.96 million. The estimate indicates a change of +4.2% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Operating revenue- U.S. Information Solutions- Online Information Solutions' will reach $525.73 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +17.3%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Operating revenue- Total International' of $355.82 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +10%.

Analysts predict that the 'Operating revenue- U.S. Information Solutions' will reach $579.79 million. The estimate suggests a change of +16% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Operating revenue- Latin America' to reach $103.74 million. The estimate indicates a change of +10.1% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Operating revenue- Canada' at $67.87 million. The estimate indicates a change of +7.7% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Operating revenue- Europe' to come in at $96.43 million. The estimate points to a change of +11.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Operating revenue- Asia Pacific' reaching $87.32 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +9.6%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Adjusted EBITDA- U.S. Information Solutions' should arrive at $179.46 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $170.70 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Over the past month, Equifax shares have recorded returns of +1.7% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +6% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), EFX will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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Equifax, Inc. (EFX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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