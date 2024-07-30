What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About EPR Properties (EPR) Q2 Earnings

Wall Street analysts forecast that EPR Properties (EPR) will report quarterly earnings of $1.21 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 7.6%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $143.13 million, exhibiting a decline of 5.8% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific EPR Properties metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Rental revenue' stands at $143.13 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -5.8%.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Mortgage and other financing income' to reach $13.18 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +20.7%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Other income' will reach $14.73 million. The estimate suggests a change of +45.5% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Depreciation and amortization' should come in at $41.08 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $43.71 million.



Shares of EPR Properties have demonstrated returns of +10.7% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.1% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), EPR is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

