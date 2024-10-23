What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Element Solutions (ESI) Q3 Earnings

Wall Street analysts expect Element Solutions (ESI) to post quarterly earnings of $0.38 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 5.6%. Revenues are expected to be $618.75 million, up 3.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 1.4% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Element Solutions metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales- Industrial & Specialty' will reach $221.80 million. The estimate suggests a change of -4.5% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Electronics' should come in at $396.95 million. The estimate points to a change of +8.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Adjusted EBITDA- Industrial & Specialty' to come in at $44.40 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $43.70 million.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Adjusted EBITDA- Electronics' will reach $94.90 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $90.40 million in the same quarter last year.



Element Solutions shares have witnessed a change of -5.7% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.7% move.

