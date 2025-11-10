What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Edgewell Personal (EPC) Q4 Earnings

Wall Street analysts expect Edgewell Personal Care (EPC) to post quarterly earnings of $0.82 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 13.9%. Revenues are expected to be $536.03 million, up 3.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 4.5% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Edgewell Personal metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Sales- Feminine Care' will likely reach $67.62 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +1.4%.

Analysts expect 'Net Sales- Wet Shave' to come in at $328.88 million. The estimate indicates a change of +3.4% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales- Sun and Skin Care' stands at $139.53 million. The estimate points to a change of +5.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the past month, Edgewell Personal shares have recorded returns of -4.7% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.3% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), EPC will likely underperform the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

