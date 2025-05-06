What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Edgewell Personal (EPC) Q2 Earnings

The upcoming report from Edgewell Personal Care (EPC) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.90 per share, indicating an increase of 2.3% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $590.67 million, representing a decrease of 1.5% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 0.5% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Edgewell Personal metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Feminine Care' should come in at $66.82 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -5.2%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Sales- Wet Shave' will reach $287.81 million. The estimate indicates a change of -1.8% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Sales- Sun and Skin Care' will likely reach $236.08 million. The estimate suggests a change of +0.1% year over year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Edgewell Personal here>>>



Over the past month, Edgewell Personal shares have recorded returns of +9.5% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +11.5% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), EPC will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Edgewell Personal Care Company (EPC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.