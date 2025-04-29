What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Eaton (ETN) Q1 Earnings

Wall Street analysts forecast that Eaton (ETN) will report quarterly earnings of $2.70 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 12.5%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $6.27 billion, exhibiting an increase of 5.4% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 0.7% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Eaton metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts forecast 'Net Sales- eMobility' to reach $166.27 million. The estimate suggests a change of +5.2% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Net Sales- Aerospace' to come in at $943.53 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +8.3%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Sales- Vehicle' reaching $665.06 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -8.1%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Electrical Global' should arrive at $1.55 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +3.6% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Sales- Electrical Americas' will reach $2.95 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +9.6% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Segment operating profit (loss)- Aerospace' should come in at $215.76 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $201 million.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Segment operating profit (loss)- Vehicle' will likely reach $109.81 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $116 million.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Segment operating profit (loss)- Electrical Global' of $287.33 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $274 million.

The consensus estimate for 'Segment operating profit (loss)- Electrical Americas' stands at $887.36 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $785 million.



View all Key Company Metrics for Eaton here>>>



Eaton shares have witnessed a change of +5.9% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.8% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), ETN is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Eaton Corporation, PLC (ETN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.