What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Eagle Materials (EXP) Q4 Earnings

Wall Street analysts forecast that Eagle Materials (EXP) will report quarterly earnings of $2.34 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 4.5%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $477.78 million, exhibiting an increase of 0.2% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 3.3% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Eagle Materials metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Heavy Materials- Concrete & Aggregates' stands at $52.27 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +7.3%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Gypsum Wallboard' should come in at $207.84 million. The estimate suggests a change of -1.1% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Heavy Materials- Cement (Wholly Owned)' will reach $185.88 million. The estimate points to a change of -1.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Total Revenue- Heavy Materials' to reach $238.25 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +0.1%.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Light Materials- Gypsum Wallboard' will reach $198.60 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -5.5%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Light Materials- Gypsum Paperboard' reaching $28.05 million. The estimate suggests a change of -1.1% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total Revenue- Light Materials' should arrive at $238.70 million. The estimate suggests a change of 0% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Average Net Sales Price - Gypsum Wallboard' will reach $240.74. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $232.62.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Average Net Sales Price - Cement' will likely reach $157.28. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $154.59 in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Segment Operating Earnings- Light Materials- Recycled Paperboard' of $9.20 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $9.30 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Segment Operating Earnings- Light Materials- Gypsum Wallboard' at $81.51 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $82.91 million.

Analysts expect 'Segment Operating Earnings- Light Materials' to come in at $93.69 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $92.21 million.



Shares of Eagle Materials have experienced a change of +8.3% in the past month compared to the +9% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), EXP is expected to underperform the overall market in the near future.

Eagle Materials Inc (EXP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

