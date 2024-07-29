What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Eagle Materials (EXP) Q1 Earnings

In its upcoming report, Eagle Materials (EXP) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $3.57 per share, reflecting an increase of 0.6% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $609.21 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 1.3%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 0.6% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Eagle Materials metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Light Materials- Gypsum Wallboard' should arrive at $216.86 million. The estimate indicates a change of -1% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Heavy Materials- Concrete & Aggregates' to come in at $69.71 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3.4%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total Revenue- Heavy Materials' will reach $363.45 million. The estimate indicates a change of +1.2% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Total Revenue- Light Materials' at $243.08 million. The estimate suggests a change of +0.3% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Light Materials- Gypsum Paperboard' reaching $25.07 million. The estimate suggests a change of +7.9% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Heavy Materials- Cement (Wholly Owned)' will reach $292.69 million. The estimate suggests a change of +0.3% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Average Net Sales Price - Gypsum Wallboard' stands at $240.22. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $236.66.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Average Net Sales Price - Cement' will likely reach $156.84. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $147.27 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Segment Operating Earnings- Light Materials- Recycled Paperboard' to reach $7.71 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $7.20 million in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Segment Operating Earnings- Light Materials- Gypsum Wallboard' should come in at $89.45 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $90.86 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Segment Operating Earnings- Light Materials' will reach $97.16 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $98.06 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Segment Operating Earnings- Heavy Materials- Concrete and Aggregates' of $6.30 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $7.03 million in the same quarter last year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Eagle Materials here>>>



Shares of Eagle Materials have experienced a change of +13.2% in the past month compared to the -0.2% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), EXP is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Free Report – 3 Stocks Sneaking Into Hydrogen Energy

Demand for clean hydrogen energy is projected to reach $500 billion by 2030 and grow 5-FOLD by 2050. No guarantees, but three companies are quietly getting the jump on their competition.

Zacks Investment Research is temporarily offering an urgent Special Report naming and explaining these emerging powerhouses primed to boom. Click below for Hydrogen Energy: 3 Industrial Giants to Ride the Next Renewable Energy Wave.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Eagle Materials Inc (EXP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.