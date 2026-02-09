What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Dutch Bros (BROS) Q4 Earnings

Analysts on Wall Street project that Dutch Bros (BROS) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.10 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 42.9% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $426.77 million, increasing 24.5% from the same quarter last year.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 7.7% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Dutch Bros metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Franchising and other' will reach $30.46 million. The estimate points to a change of +6.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Company-operated shops' reaching $396.52 million. The estimate indicates a change of +26.2% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Shop count, end of period - Total shop count' of 1,142 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 982 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Shop count, end of period - Franchised' will reach 331 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 312 .

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Shop count, end of period - Company-operated' will likely reach 812 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 670 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'System same shop sales and transactions' to come in at 4.6%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 6.9% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Company-operated same shop sales and transactions' to reach 5.3%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 9.5%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Total net - new shop openings' at 62 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 32 .

The consensus estimate for 'Company-operated new openings' stands at 54 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 25 .

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Franchised new openings' should arrive at 8 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 7 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Over the past month, Dutch Bros shares have recorded returns of -8.6% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.2% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), BROS will likely underperform the overall market in the upcoming period.

Dutch Bros Inc. (BROS)

