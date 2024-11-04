What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Dutch Bros (BROS) Q3 Earnings

In its upcoming report, Dutch Bros (BROS) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.12 per share, reflecting a decline of 14.3% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $324.45 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 22.7%.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Dutch Bros metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Franchising and other' will reach $29.32 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4.6%.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Company-operated shops' to reach $295.10 million. The estimate suggests a change of +24.8% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Total shop count' will likely reach 947. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 794 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Number of shops - Franchised' to come in at 302. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 284.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Number of shops - Company-operated' should come in at 644. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 510.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Same shop sales growth' reaching 1.1%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 4%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Total net - new shop openings' will reach 35. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 39.



View all Key Company Metrics for Dutch Bros here>>>



Shares of Dutch Bros have demonstrated returns of +2.7% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.4% change. With a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), BROS is expected to beat the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Dutch Bros Inc. (BROS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.