What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About DuPont de Nemours (DD) Q3 Earnings

The upcoming report from DuPont de Nemours (DD) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.03 per share, indicating an increase of 12% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $3.2 billion, representing an increase of 4.6% year over year.

The current level reflects an upward revision of 1.1% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific DuPont de Nemours metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net sales- Electronics & Industrial' will likely reach $1.55 billion. The estimate points to a change of +13.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net sales- Corporate' should arrive at $257.21 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -7.2%.

Analysts predict that the 'Net sales- Water & Protection' will reach $1.39 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -1.7%.

Analysts expect 'Operating EBITDA- Electronics & Industrial' to come in at $454.59 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $383 million.

The consensus estimate for 'Operating EBITDA- Corporate' stands at $16.50 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $30 million.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Operating EBITDA- Water & Protection' of $346.08 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $362 million in the same quarter last year.



Shares of DuPont de Nemours have experienced a change of -5.4% in the past month compared to the +1% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), DD is expected to outperform the overall market in the near future.

