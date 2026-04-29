What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Duolingo (DUOL) Q1 Earnings

Wall Street analysts expect Duolingo, Inc. (DUOL) to post quarterly earnings of $0.79 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 9.7%. Revenues are expected to be $288.54 million, up 25.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Duolingo metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Subscription' should arrive at $244.06 million. The estimate suggests a change of +27.8% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Other- Other (including Advertising, DET and others)' should come in at $42.81 million. The estimate indicates a change of +41.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Other- Advertising' to come in at $19.57 million. The estimate suggests a change of +9.4% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Other- Duolingo English Test' stands at $11.20 million. The estimate suggests a change of -6.6% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Paid subscribers (at period end)' will reach 12.84 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 10.30 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Subscription bookings' will reach $259.83 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $232.20 million.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Daily active users (DAUs)' reaching 55.77 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 46.60 million.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Monthly active users (MAUs)' will likely reach 139.97 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 130.20 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Total bookings' at $301.26 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $271.60 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Shares of Duolingo have demonstrated returns of +7.8% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +12.2% change. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), DUOL is expected to beat the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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Duolingo, Inc. (DUOL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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