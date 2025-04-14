What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About D.R. Horton (DHI) Q2 Earnings

Wall Street analysts expect D.R. Horton (DHI) to post quarterly earnings of $2.69 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 23.6%. Revenues are expected to be $8.14 billion, down 10.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 2.2% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some D.R. Horton metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Home sales- Homebuilding' should come in at $7.57 billion. The estimate points to a change of -10.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Rental' to reach $286.36 million. The estimate suggests a change of -22.9% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Financial Services' will reach $203.24 million. The estimate suggests a change of -9.9% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Homebuilding' reaching $7.58 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -10.5% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Geographic Revenues- Homebuilding- Northwest' will likely reach $608.79 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -18%.

The consensus estimate for 'Geographic Revenues- Homebuilding- North' stands at $1.01 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +17.7% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Geographic Revenues- Homebuilding- Southwest' will reach $1.15 billion. The estimate points to a change of -10.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Geographic Revenues- Homebuilding- South Central' at $1.62 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -17.5%.

Analysts predict that the 'Homes Closed' will reach 20,340. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 22,548 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Net sales order - Homes sold' to come in at 26,314. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 26,456.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Average selling price - Homes closed' should arrive at $371.18 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $375.50 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Sales order backlog - Homes in backlog' of 17,165. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 17,873 in the same quarter of the previous year.



View all Key Company Metrics for D.R. Horton here>>>



Over the past month, shares of D.R. Horton have returned -5.5% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3.6% change. Currently, DHI carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.