What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Dow Inc. (DOW) Q1 Earnings

The upcoming report from Dow Inc. (DOW) is expected to reveal quarterly loss of -$0.33 per share, indicating a decline of 1750% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $9.45 billion, representing a decline of 9.4% year over year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 51.5% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Dow Inc. metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Sales- Performance Materials & Coatings' will reach $1.96 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -5.4% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Corporate' stands at $158.67 million. The estimate points to a change of -18.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales- Packaging & Specialty Plastics' of $4.73 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -11% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales- Industrial Intermediates & Infrastructure' at $2.62 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -8.3% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Operating EBITDA- Packaging & Specialty Plastics' will reach $539.14 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $702.00 million.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Operating EBITDA- Performance Materials & Coatings' reaching $297.44 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $249.00 million.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Operating EBITDA- Industrial Intermediates & Infrastructure' should arrive at -$34.25 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $18.00 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Shares of Dow Inc. have experienced a change of -2.9% in the past month compared to the +6.4% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), DOW is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.