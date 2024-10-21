What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Dover (DOV) Q3 Earnings

The upcoming report from Dover Corporation (DOV) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $2.16 per share, indicating a decline of 8.1% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $2 billion, representing a decrease of 7.3% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 7.4% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Dover metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Engineered Products' should come in at $442.06 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -12.3%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Clean Energy & Fueling' of $509.40 million. The estimate indicates a change of +9.1% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Climate & Sustainability Technologies' stands at $464.98 million. The estimate indicates a change of -2.3% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Pumps & Process Solutions' will likely reach $467.95 million. The estimate indicates a change of +8.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Imaging & Identification' reaching $279.65 million. The estimate points to a change of +1.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Adjusted EBITDA- Engineered Products' to come in at $98.32 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $108.92 million.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Adjusted EBITDA- Clean Energy & Fueling' will reach $107.91 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $100.17 million.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Adjusted EBITDA- Climate & Sustainability Technologies' at $91.89 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $91.01 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Adjusted EBITDA- Pumps & Process Solutions' will reach $148.66 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $129.96 million.

Analysts forecast 'Adjusted EBITDA- Imaging & Identification' to reach $74.83 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $74.29 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



Dover shares have witnessed a change of +2.8% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.5% move. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), DOV is expected underperform the overall market performance in the near term.

Dover Corporation (DOV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

