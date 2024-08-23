What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Donaldson (DCI) Q4 Earnings

The upcoming report from Donaldson (DCI) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.88 per share, indicating an increase of 12.8% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $941.12 million, representing an increase of 7% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Donaldson metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net sales- Industrial products' should come in at $298.61 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +7.8%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net sales- Life Sciences segment' at $80.24 million. The estimate indicates a change of +34% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Earnings / (loss) before income taxes- Mobile Solutions segment' will reach $102.18 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $88.10 million.

The consensus estimate for 'Earnings / (loss) before income taxes- Industrial Products' stands at $55.90 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $53.20 million.



View all Key Company Metrics for Donaldson here>>>



Donaldson shares have witnessed a change of +1% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.3% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), DCI is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.0% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Donaldson Company, Inc. (DCI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.