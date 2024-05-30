What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Donaldson (DCI) Q3 Earnings

Wall Street analysts expect Donaldson (DCI) to post quarterly earnings of $0.84 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 10.5%. Revenues are expected to be $919.66 million, up 5% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Donaldson metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net sales- Industrial products' reaching $272.66 million. The estimate indicates a change of +4.3% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Net sales- Life Sciences segment' stands at $76.23 million. The estimate points to a change of +28.8% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Earnings / (loss) before income taxes- Mobile Solutions segment' of $98.42 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $83.40 million.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Earnings / (loss) before income taxes- Industrial Products' will likely reach $48.88 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $49.10 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Donaldson here>>>



Shares of Donaldson have remained unchanged over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.2% change. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), DCI is expected to beat the overall market performance in the near future.

