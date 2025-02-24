What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Donaldson (DCI) Q2 Earnings

Wall Street analysts forecast that Donaldson (DCI) will report quarterly earnings of $0.85 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 4.9%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $908.65 million, exhibiting an increase of 3.6% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Donaldson metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Industrial Solutions segment' should come in at $277.26 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +5.3%.

Analysts expect 'Net Sales- Mobile Solutions' to come in at $555.49 million. The estimate points to a change of +0.9% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Sales- Life Sciences segment' will reach $71.47 million. The estimate suggests a change of +13.4% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales- Industrial Solutions- Industrial Filtration Solutions' at $238.85 million. The estimate indicates a change of +6.4% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Sales- Industrial Solutions- Aerospace and Defense' reaching $38.90 million. The estimate points to a change of 0% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales- Mobile Solutions- Off-Road' will reach $92.06 million. The estimate indicates a change of +0.2% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales- Mobile Solutions- On-Road' of $29.49 million. The estimate suggests a change of -12% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Mobile Solutions- Aftermarket' should arrive at $431.17 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +1.5%.

Analysts forecast 'Earnings / (loss) before income taxes- Mobile Solutions' to reach $93.47 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $99.20 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Earnings / (loss) before income taxes- Industrial Solutions' stands at $47.72 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $47.40 million in the same quarter last year.



Shares of Donaldson have demonstrated returns of -4.8% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.5% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), DCI is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

