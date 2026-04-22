What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Domino's Pizza (DPZ) Q1 Earnings

Wall Street analysts expect Domino's Pizza (DPZ) to post quarterly earnings of $4.29 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 0.9%. Revenues are expected to be $1.17 billion, up 5.4% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.6% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Domino's Pizza metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- U.S. franchise advertising' to come in at $131.96 million. The estimate points to a change of +6.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- U.S. Company-owned stores' reaching $85.61 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -6.5%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Supply chain' should arrive at $709.86 million. The estimate points to a change of +6% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- International franchise royalties and fees' at $81.47 million. The estimate indicates a change of +7.8% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Same store sales growth - International stores' should come in at 0.9%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 3.7%.

The consensus estimate for 'Store counts - Total U.S. Stores' stands at 7,207 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 7,031 .

It is projected by analysts that the 'Store counts - Total' will reach 22,317 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 21,358 .

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Store counts - International Stores' of 15,110 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 14,327 .

Analysts forecast 'Store counts - U.S. Franchise Stores' to reach 6,945 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 6,737 .

The consensus among analysts is that 'Store counts - U.S. Company-owned Stores' will reach 262 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 294 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Store counts - Opened - International Stores' will reach 202 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 203 .

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Store counts - Opened - Total U.S. stores' will likely reach 24 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 20 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Shares of Domino's Pizza have demonstrated returns of +2.5% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +8.6% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), DPZ is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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