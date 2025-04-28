What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Dominion Energy (D) Q1 Earnings

Wall Street analysts expect Dominion Energy (D) to post quarterly earnings of $0.77 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 40%. Revenues are expected to be $3.85 billion, up 6% from the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects an upward revision of 0.7% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Dominion Energy metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total operating revenue - Dominion Energy Virginia' will reach $2.67 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +7.4% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Total operating revenue - Contracted Energy' to come in at $302.23 million. The estimate suggests a change of -1.9% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Total operating revenue - Dominion Energy South Carolina' of $903.86 million. The estimate points to a change of +1.2% from the year-ago quarter.



View all Key Company Metrics for Dominion Energy here>>>



Shares of Dominion Energy have demonstrated returns of -3.7% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.3% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), D is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.9% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Dominion Energy Inc. (D) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.