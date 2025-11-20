What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Dell Technologies (DELL) Q3 Earnings

The upcoming report from Dell Technologies (DELL) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $2.48 per share, indicating an increase of 15.4% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $27.27 billion, representing an increase of 11.9% year over year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 0.9% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Dell Technologies metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Revenue- Infrastructure Solutions Group' reaching $13.88 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +22.1% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Revenue- Client Solutions Group' should arrive at $12.65 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +4.3% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Revenue- Infrastructure Solutions Group- Storage' should come in at $3.93 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -1.9% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Revenue- Client Solutions Group- Consumer' will reach $1.83 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -8.4% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Revenue- Infrastructure Solutions Group- Servers and networking' will likely reach $10.21 billion. The estimate points to a change of +38.7% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Revenue- Client Solutions Group- Commercial' at $10.89 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +7.4% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Net Revenue- Products' to come in at $21.29 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +16.4% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Revenue- Services' stands at $5.53 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -9% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Operating Income- Client Solutions Group' of $825.93 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $694.00 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Operating Income- Infrastructure Solutions Group' will reach $1.66 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $1.51 billion.

