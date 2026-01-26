What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Deckers (DECK) Q3 Earnings

Wall Street analysts expect Deckers (DECK) to post quarterly earnings of $2.77 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 7.7%. Revenues are expected to be $1.87 billion, up 2.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 0.2% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Deckers metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales by brand- HOKA brand wholesale- Total' stands at $587.89 million. The estimate suggests a change of +10.7% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Sales by brand- Other brands wholesale- Total' reaching $35.96 million. The estimate indicates a change of +28.4% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Sales by brand- UGG brand wholesale- Total' will reach $1.26 billion. The estimate points to a change of +0.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Net Sales by brand- HOKA brand wholesale- Wholesale' to come in at $341.37 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +11.8%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Sales by brand- UGG brand wholesale- Direct-to-Consumer' should come in at $752.98 million. The estimate indicates a change of -3% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales by brand- HOKA brand wholesale- Direct-to-Consumer' at $245.11 million. The estimate indicates a change of +8.6% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Sales by brand- UGG brand wholesale- Wholesale' will likely reach $509.91 million. The estimate suggests a change of +9% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Sales by brand- Other brands wholesale- Direct-to-Consumer' should arrive at $7.32 million. The estimate indicates a change of +71.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales by brand- Other brands wholesale- Wholesale' will reach $32.17 million. The estimate indicates a change of +35.5% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales by location- International' of $714.45 million. The estimate indicates a change of +8.6% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Sales by location- Domestic' will reach $1.17 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +0.1% from the prior-year quarter.

Over the past month, Deckers shares have recorded returns of -3% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.2% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), DECK will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.

