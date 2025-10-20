What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Deckers (DECK) Q2 Earnings

In its upcoming report, Deckers (DECK) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.57 per share, reflecting a decline of 1.3% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $1.41 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 7.7%.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 0.2% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Deckers metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts expect 'Net Sales by brand- UGG brand wholesale- Total' to come in at $740.35 million. The estimate points to a change of +7.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales by brand- HOKA brand wholesale- Total' of $631.89 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +10.7%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Sales by brand- Other brands wholesale- Total' will likely reach $38.58 million. The estimate points to a change of +49.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales by brand- HOKA brand wholesale- Direct-to-Consumer' stands at $219.81 million. The estimate indicates a change of +5.4% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales by brand- HOKA brand wholesale- Wholesale' will reach $412.94 million. The estimate indicates a change of +14% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Sales by brand- UGG brand wholesale- Direct-to-Consumer' will reach $181.56 million. The estimate points to a change of +2.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Sales by brand- UGG brand wholesale- Wholesale' reaching $561.95 million. The estimate indicates a change of +9.7% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Sales by brand- Other brands wholesale- Wholesale' should arrive at $34.97 million. The estimate points to a change of +40.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales by location- International' at $525.05 million. The estimate points to a change of +14.8% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Sales by location- Domestic' will reach $887.25 million. The estimate indicates a change of +3.9% from the prior-year quarter.

Deckers shares have witnessed a change of -12.3% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), DECK is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

