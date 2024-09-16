What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Darden Restaurants (DRI) Q1 Earnings

The upcoming report from Darden Restaurants (DRI) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.83 per share, indicating an increase of 2.8% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $2.8 billion, representing an increase of 2.6% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.6% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Darden Restaurants metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Sales- Olive Garden' will likely reach $1.24 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +1.2% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Sales- Other Business' at $567.68 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +1.5%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Sales- Fine Dining' should arrive at $296.99 million. The estimate suggests a change of +8.6% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Sales- LongHorn Steakhouse' to reach $704.36 million. The estimate suggests a change of +5.2% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Same-restaurant sales - LongHorn Steakhouse - YoY change' will reach 3.0%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 8.1% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Same-restaurant sales - Olive Garden - YoY change' of -1.0%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 6.1%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Company-owned restaurants - Total' will reach 2,051. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 1,998.

Analysts expect 'Company-owned restaurants - Olive Garden' to come in at 922. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 906.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Same-restaurant sales - Consolidated - YoY change' should come in at 0.1%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 5%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Company-owned restaurants - LongHorn Steakhouse' reaching 577. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 562 in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Company-owned restaurants - Bahama Breeze' will reach 43. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 42 in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Company-owned restaurants - Seasons 52' stands at 44. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 44 in the same quarter of the previous year.



Shares of Darden Restaurants have experienced a change of +11.8% in the past month compared to the +3.7% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), DRI is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

