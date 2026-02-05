What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About CVS Health (CVS) Q4 Earnings

In its upcoming report, CVS Health (CVS) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.99 per share, reflecting a decline of 16.8% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $103.44 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 5.9%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some CVS Health metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts forecast 'Net revenue- Health Services segment' to reach $50.40 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +7.2% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness Segment' will reach $36.80 billion. The estimate points to a change of +9.8% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Health Care Benefits' should come in at $35.17 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +6.7% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Health Care Benefits Segment- Net investment income' of $418.54 million. The estimate suggests a change of +5.4% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Medical benefit ratio (MBR)' stands at 94.7%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 94.8%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Medical membership - Total' will reach 26.54 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 27.10 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Medical membership - Insured - Medicare Supplement' at $1.22 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $1.28 billion in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Medical membership - Medicaid - Total' to come in at $2.38 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $2.52 billion.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Medical membership - ASC - Commercial' should arrive at 15.24 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 14.16 million.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Medical membership - Commercial - Total' will likely reach 18.73 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 18.85 million.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Medical membership - Medicare Advantage - Total' reaching 4.25 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 4.45 million.

Analysts predict that the 'Medical membership - Insured - Commercial' will reach 3.48 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 4.69 million in the same quarter last year.

Over the past month, CVS Health shares have recorded returns of -5.7% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.5% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), CVS will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.

CVS Health Corporation (CVS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.