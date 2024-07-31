What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About CSX (CSX) Q2 Earnings

Analysts on Wall Street project that CSX (CSX) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.48 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 2% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $3.7 billion, indicating no change compared to the same quarter last year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 0.7% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain CSX metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Coal' to reach $573.63 million. The estimate suggests a change of -10% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Intermodal' of $523.91 million. The estimate indicates a change of +6.5% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Total Merchandise- Fertilizers' at $129.56 million. The estimate suggests a change of +1.2% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Total Merchandise- Chemicals' should come in at $688.02 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +7.2%.

Analysts expect 'Operating Ratio' to come in at 61.9%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 59.9%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue per unit - Intermodal' will reach $721.59. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $719 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Volume - Rail - Automotive' stands at 102.10 thousand. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 103 thousand in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Volume - Rail - Merchandise - Minerals' will reach 94.77 thousand. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 95 thousand in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Volume - Rail - Coal' will reach 179.88 thousand. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 185 thousand.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Volume - Rail-Merchandise - Fertilizers' will likely reach 52.76 thousand. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 55 thousand.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Volume - Rail - Merchandise - Metals and Equipment' reaching 70.14 thousand. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 74 thousand.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Volume - Rail - Merchandise - Agricultural and Food Products' should arrive at 115.47 thousand. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 118 thousand in the same quarter of the previous year.



View all Key Company Metrics for CSX here>>>



Shares of CSX have demonstrated returns of +3.7% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), CSX is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

CSX Corporation (CSX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.