What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Crown (CCK) Q1 Earnings

In its upcoming report, Crown Holdings (CCK) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.22 per share, reflecting an increase of 19.6% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $2.84 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 2.1%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.1% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Crown metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus among analysts is that 'External Sales- Americas Beverage' will reach $1.28 billion. The estimate points to a change of +4.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'External Sales- European Beverage' at $516.82 million. The estimate suggests a change of +7.2% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'External Sales- Transit Packaging' will reach $496.98 million. The estimate points to a change of -4.4% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'External Sales- Other segments' of $291.04 million. The estimate indicates a change of +3.6% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'External Sales- Asia Pacific' should come in at $292.55 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4.9%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Segment Income- Americas Beverage' should arrive at $189.37 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $189 million.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Segment Income- European Beverage' will likely reach $60.08 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $51 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Segment Income- Transit Packaging' to reach $60.08 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $68 million.

Analysts expect 'Segment Income- Other segments' to come in at $16.30 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $8 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Segment Income- Asia Pacific' reaching $42.94 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $42 million in the same quarter last year.



Crown shares have witnessed a change of -0.1% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -6.6% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), CCK is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.

