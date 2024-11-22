What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About CrowdStrike (CRWD) Q3 Earnings

The upcoming report from CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.81 per share, indicating a decline of 1.2% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $982.26 million, representing an increase of 25% year over year.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some CrowdStrike metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Subscription' of $936.57 million. The estimate suggests a change of +27.7% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Professional services' stands at $49.04 million. The estimate indicates a change of -6.7% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Geographic Revenue- United States' to reach $682.66 million. The estimate indicates a change of +26.9% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Annual recurring revenue (ARR)' should arrive at $4,001,747.00. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $3,150,000.

Analysts expect 'Non-GAAP subscription gross profit' to come in at $752.42 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $588.69 million.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Non-GAAP professional services gross profit' should come in at $16.57 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $23.02 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'GAAP professional services gross profit' reaching $11.95 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $17.38 million.

It is projected by analysts that the 'GAAP subscription gross profit' will reach $734.84 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $573.63 million.



View all Key Company Metrics for CrowdStrike here>>>



Over the past month, shares of CrowdStrike have returned +17.4% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. Currently, CRWD carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.

