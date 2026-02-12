What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About CRH (CRH) Q4 Earnings

In its upcoming report, CRH (CRH) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.52 per share, reflecting an increase of 6.3% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $9.54 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 7.6%.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some CRH metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Americas Materials Solutions' will reach $4.70 billion. The estimate points to a change of +10.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Americas Building Solutions' to come in at $1.52 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +1.7% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Adjusted EBITDA- Americas Materials Solutions' should come in at $1.15 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $1.05 billion in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Adjusted EBITDA- Americas Building Solutions' of $271.01 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $250.00 million.

Shares of CRH have experienced a change of +4.9% in the past month compared to the -0.3% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), CRH is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

CRH PLC (CRH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

